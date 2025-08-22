The Panthers have engaged with Minnesota on trade conversations surrounding Thielen, Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Thielen is currently heading into the final year of his restructured contract with Carolina and weighed the possibility of retirement this offseason, so the 35-year-old could be attracted by the idea of returning to Minnesota, where his NFL career began. The Vikings expect Justin Jefferson (hamstring) to be ready for Week 1, but Jordan Addison (suspension) won't be eligible to play in the first three games of the regular season, Jalen Nailor (hand) and Tai Felton (arm) are currently dealing with injury, and Rondale Moore (knee) is on IR and out for the year. Thielen would still project as a starter if he were to remain with the Panthers, but Carolina has an abundance of depth at wide receiver and could be motivated to allot as many reps as possible to the development of younger players like Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker behind new No. 1 option Tetairoa McMillan (hamstring).