Taylor is slated to start at outside linebacker Sunday against the Chiefs following news that Jeremy Chinn (knee) has been ruled out, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

While Taylor is the formal starter, coach Matt Rhule relayed Sunday that it will take a group effort to replace Chinn's contributions. Chinn consistently lines up at strong-side linebacker and strong safety, and he's in the mix for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Taylor likely will play a majority of the defensive snaps still, but Julian Stanford and Jermaine Carter could rotate in, too.