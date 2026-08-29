Dillon carried the ball six times for 12 yards and caught three of four passes for 20 yards in Friday's 16-13 preseason win over the Texans.

With Chuba Hubbard (hamstring) and Johnathon Brooks getting held out for the final preseason game, Trevor Etienne got the start but was quickly sidelined by an ankle injury. Dillon stepped in and played into the second quarter but didn't make much of an impact. The former Packer is trying to get his career back on track after not playing at all in 2024 due to neck issues and then getting just 12 carries over seven regular-season games in 2025 with the Eagles, but if the injuries to Hubbard and Etienne linger into Week 1, Dillon could have a surprisingly robust role in the Panthers' opener.