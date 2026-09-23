Panthers head coach Dave Canales said Wednesday that Dillon will have a "great opportunity" to serve as the top backup to Chuba Hubbard after Jonathon Brooks (core) was placed on injured reserve, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

According to Person, Canales said that he expects Brooks to miss around 6-to-8 weeks, clearing the way for Dillon to move up a rung on the depth chart for an extended period. Though Carolina brought in veteran running back Austin Ekeler for a workout Wednesday, he doesn't look to be an imminent threat to Dillon for the No. 2 role, with Mike Kaye of ESPN.com noting that Ekeler won't be immediately signed. In limited snaps behind Hubbard and Brooks through the Panthers' first two games, Dillon -- who has averaged 4.1 yards per carry over parts of six NFL seasons -- has gained 25 yards on eight totes.