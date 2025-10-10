Panthers' Akayleb Evans: Sidelined for Week 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Evans (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys.
Evans likely sustained a hamstring injury in Carolina's Week 5 win over the Dolphins that's now holding him out of Sunday's contest. The fourth-year pro has played just seven defensive snaps through five games, so his absence will likely have minimal impact on the Panthers' defense in Week 6.
