Evans (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys.

Evans likely sustained a hamstring injury in Carolina's Week 5 win over the Dolphins that's now holding him out of Sunday's contest. The fourth-year pro has played just seven defensive snaps through five games, so his absence will likely have minimal impact on the Panthers' defense in Week 6.

