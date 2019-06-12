Robinson appeared to injure his right hamstring during Wednesday's minicamp practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Robinson went down hard while running a route and had to limp off to the sidelines. The receiver was later seen with a bag of ice strapped to his leg, but Robinson did not need to leave the field. It's possible the 30-year-old could be held out for the remainder of minicamp with intentions of having Robinson ready for the start of training camp in late July.