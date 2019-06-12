Panthers' Aldrick Robinson: Exits minicamp with hamstring injury
Robinson appeared to injure his right hamstring during Wednesday's minicamp practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Robinson went down hard while running a route and had to limp off to the sidelines. The receiver was later seen with a bag of ice strapped to his leg, but Robinson did not need to leave the field. It's possible the 30-year-old could be held out for the remainder of minicamp with intentions of having Robinson ready for the start of training camp in late July.
More News
-
Panthers' Aldrick Robinson: Inks deal with Carolina•
-
Aldrick Robinson: Still available in free agency•
-
Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Held catchless in season finale•
-
Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Catchless in Detroit•
-
Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Hauls in touchdown pass•
-
Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Little playing time Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Five big NFC questions: Peak Zeke?
Ben Gretch reviews some big questions he came across in the NFC after doing his projections,...
-
Fantasy Football 2019 sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Rookies lead the way
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of late-round options in Sleepers 2.0, naming 12 guys who...
-
Breakouts 2.0: Jacobs, Cook and more
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of players to target in Breakouts 2.0, naming 12 guys who...
-
Busts 2.0: Avoid Brown, Bell, Ben
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of players to avoid in Busts 2.0, naming 12 guys you should...