Panthers' Aldrick Robinson: Exits minicamp with injury
Robinson appeared to injure his right hamstring during Wednesday's minicamp practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
According to Rodrigue, Robinson went down hard while running a route and had to limp off to the sidelines. The receiver was later seen with a bag of ice strapped to his leg, but Robinson didn't need to leave the field. It's possible the 30-year-old could be held out for the remainder of minicamp with intention of preparing for the start of training camp in late July.
More News
-
Panthers' Aldrick Robinson: Inks deal with Carolina•
-
Aldrick Robinson: Still available in free agency•
-
Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Held catchless in season finale•
-
Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Catchless in Detroit•
-
Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Hauls in touchdown pass•
-
Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Little playing time Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Five big NFC questions: Peak Zeke?
Ben Gretch reviews some big questions he came across in the NFC after doing his projections,...
-
Fantasy Football 2019 sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Rookies lead the way
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of late-round options in Sleepers 2.0, naming 12 guys who...
-
Busts 2.0: Avoid Brown, Bell, Ben
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of players to avoid in Busts 2.0, naming 12 guys you should...
-
Breakouts 2.0: Jacobs, Cook and more
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of players to target in Breakouts 2.0, naming 12 guys who...