Robinson signed a one-year deal with the Panthers on Friday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Robinson spent 2018 in Minnesota and caught 17 passes for 231 yards and set a career high with five touchdowns. The 30-year-old has never eclipsed 400 receiving yards in a season and is likely to serve as a low-volume big-play threat if he manages to make the 53-man roster.