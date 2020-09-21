Armah caught his only target for 14 yards in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Buccaneers.

Armah already has three touches through Carolina's first two games, as coordinator Joe Brady looks to diversify his options out of the backfield with occasional fullback usage. Although Armah's production hasn't been anything special, he at least gets rewarded for his blocking with a touch here and there. Furthermore, if tailback Christian McCaffrey, who exited late with an ankle concern Sunday, is limited going forward, Armah could stand to get a couple more looks in Week 3 versus the Chargers.