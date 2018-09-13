Panthers' Alex Armah: Could factor into tight-end mix
Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said Thursday that he expects Armah to earn reps at tight end in the team's Week 2 game against the Falcons, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
The Panthers officially list Armah as a fullback, but with Greg Olsen (foot) expected to be sidelined for at least a few weeks, the team requires additional depth at tight end. Though he scored on a goal-line carry in Carolina's season-opening win over the Cowboys, the 6-foot-2, 255-pound Armah is mainly valued for his blocking, and that's likely what he'll be tasked with nearly any time he lines up at tight end. Neither Armah nor Chris Manhertz are expected to draw many targets whenever they're on the field, with rookie fourth-round pick Ian Thomas instead representing the most likely candidate of the position group to see increased involvement as a pass catcher while Olsen is out.
