Panthers' Alex Armah: Garners one target
RotoWire Staff
Nov 24, 2020
6:58 pm ET
Armah failed to catch his lone target during Sunday's win over the Lions.
The 26-year-old continues to see a handful of snaps per contest, and he averaged less than one touch per game. Armah has five carries for six yards and three catches for nine yards in 11 games this season.
