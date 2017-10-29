Panthers' Alex Armah: Inactive for Sunday's game
Armah (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with Tampa Bay.
Armah was limited in practice on Wednesday before sitting out sessions on both Thursday and Friday. His absence will leave Carolina without a healthy fullback, possibly leading to some extra snaps for Cameron Artis-Payne or Christian McCaffrey.
More News
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...