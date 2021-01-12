Armah finished the 2020 season with six rushes for nine yards and caught five of nine targets for 18 yards in 16 games played.

Armah once again served as Carolina's fullback, playing all 16 games for a third straight season. Unlike the prior two campaigns, though, Armah wasn't able to find the end zone at all, and featured on less than 15 percent of the Panthers' total offensive snaps. As one of the few fullbacks still utilized on occasion, however, the veteran should garner interest as a free agent this offseason.