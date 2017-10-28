Armah (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

Armah finished the week as a nonparticipant after putting in a limited session Wednesday, which doesn't inspire confidence in his status for Sunday. The Panthers would be without a true fullback against the Buccaneers if the 23-year-old cannot play.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 WR rankings

    Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 RB rankings

    Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 QB rankings

    Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...