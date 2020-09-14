Armah finished with two carries for one yard in Sunday's 34-30 loss to the Raiders.

Armah got a chance to score with a carry from the four-yard line to start the fourth quarter, but the fullback could only manage a yard up the middle. He then was trusted on a critical fourth-and-one call with under two minutes left, but was stuffed for no gain. Although Armah is unlikely to garner more touches in upcoming weeks, it's noteworthy that his number was called in those situations, even if he failed to take advantage of them. On the bright side, he helped pave the way for another fine performance from tailback Christian McCaffrey, who found the end zone twice on the ground.