Panthers' Alex Armah: Scores touchdown this season
Armah finished the 2019 season with six rushes for 11 yards and a touchdown in 16 games played. He also caught two passes for six yards.
Armah again served as Carolina's fullback this year and although that role doesn't lend itself to much fantasy value, he was at least rewarded with a one-yard touchdown plunge in Week 1. The veteran remains under contract with the Panthers next season, but Armah hardly factors in from a traditional statistical standpoint.
