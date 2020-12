Armah hauled in his only target during Sunday's 32-27 loss to the Broncos.

Armah's lone catch only got back to the line of scrimmage, but it's notable that he did draw a look in the red zone for the first time since Week 6. On a less positive note, the fullback has played just seven combined offensive snaps over the last two weeks. That's his lowest usage over a two-game stretch all season.