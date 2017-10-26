Panthers' Alex Armah: Sits out practice Thursday
Armah was held out of practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The hamstring issue limited Armah at Wednesday's practice, but the fullback wasn't able to get on the field for any of the Panthers' drills during Thursday's session. Armah has been active for each of the Panthers' last five contests, but he's failed to log a single touch during that stretch. That's unlikely to change if Armah is able to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, given his role as a blocker out of the backfield.
