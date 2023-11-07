Cook notched seven tackles (three solo) during Sunday's Sunday's 27-13 loss to Indianapolis.

Cook got a chance to make his NFL debut with Vonn Bell (quadriceps) sidelined for Week 9, playing 100 percent of snaps versus the Colts. With Bell now back as a full participant at practice, Cook's run in an every-down role has likely already come to and end. After an impressive debut, however, Cook could have played his way into a depth role. Whether or not handles reserve defensive work Thursday versus Chicago with Bell healthy will be telling.