Play

Armah was promoted to the Panthers' active roster Tuesday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

With tight end Greg Olsen landing on injured reserve after breaking his right foot, the Panthers will use their open roster spot to promote Armah. Armah was drafted in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by Carolina before landing on the team's practice squad.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories