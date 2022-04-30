The Panthers selected Barno in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 189th overall.

Barno spent two seasons at community college and barely played in his first season at Virginia Tech, but he lived in opponents' backfields over his final two college campaigns. The 6-foot-5, 246-pound edge rusher recorded 78 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks over 23 games (18 starts) in that stretch. He's an agile player that may have relied too much on his athleticism in college, but Barno has the ingredients to make the NFL leap.