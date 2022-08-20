Barno suffered a hamstring injury during Carolina's 20-10 preseason loss at New England on Friday, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

The severity of the injury is still unknown, but he was ruled out for the remainder of the game after sustaining it. In his first two preseason appearances, Barno has flashed some of the potential the Panthers saw in him after he ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, registering three tackles, a QB hit and a fumble recovery. As he works to recover, Darryl Johnson and Drew Jordan should be in line for more work at defensive end.