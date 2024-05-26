Barno (knee) is has been participating at Carolina's organized team activities in limited fashion, Schuvier Calihan of SI.com reports.

Barno saw an 11 percent increase in defense snaps through 15 games last season before suffering an ACL injury. He remains without a specific return day, but his limited work at OTAs, albeit limited, is promising at this point. The 25-year-old has primarily been a depth option on the edge through two years in the league and projects for a similar role in 2024 when his health is back up to par.