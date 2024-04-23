Share Video

Barno (knee) is not participating in voluntary workouts Tuesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Barno finished out the 2023 campaign on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury Week 16 against the Packers. Although it's not clear what specifically the injury was or how much longer it may affect him, it appears to still be a big enough issue that the Virginia Tech product is not taking part in drills. Luckily, for the Barno and the Panthers, training camp is still about three months away.

