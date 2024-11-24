Barno (knee) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs, Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The linebacker was designated to return from the reserve/PUP list Monday, opening his 21-day practice window to practice with the team before either being added to the 53-man roster or reverting to IR for the rest of the season. Barno suffered an ACL injury late in the 2023 campaign and has been on the PUP list since training camp started. The 2022 sixth-round pick played on 180 defensive snaps in 15 games last season, making 21 tackles (13 solo).