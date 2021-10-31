Abdullah rushed eight times for 31 yards and caught three of five targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 19-13 win over the Falcons.

Abdullah only signed for Carolina last week but already played a meaningful role in Sunday's win. Only starting tailback Chuba Hubbard garnered more carries, while only top wideout DJ Moore led him in receiving. Although the versatile veteran did well in his debut, the potential return of superstar Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) in Week 9 versus the Patriots could immediately reduce Abdullah's role, making the Panthers' backfield situation worthwhile to monitor.