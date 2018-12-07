Panthers' Amini Silatolu: Lands on injured reserve
Silatolu was placed on injured reserve Friday with a knee injury, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Silatolu has seen action in six games this season as a reserve offensive lineman, and his season comes to a premature end Friday. The Panthers interior line depth has taken a hit recently, as Brendan Mahon (concussion) also landed on injured reserve Thursday.
