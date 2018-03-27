Panthers' Amini Silatolu: Stays with Carolina
The Panthers signed Silatolu to a one-year contract Monday.
Silatolu saw action in 14 games with the Panthers in 2017, and started three games in placed of Trai Turner at right guard. The 29-year-old is likely to serve in a reserve role for Carolina's offensive line again next season.
