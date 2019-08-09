Levrone caught four of seven targets for 51 yards in Thursday night's 23-13 preseason win over the Bears.

Levrone led the Panthers in both receptions and yards through the air, making a good impression in his first exhibition action. His total also included a team-long grab of 21 yards. As he strives to earn a roster spot, the rookie will aim to make a similarly strong impact next week versus the Bills.

