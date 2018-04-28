Panthers' Andre Smith: Heads to Carolina in seventh
The Panthers selected Smith in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 234th overall.
Smith (6-feet, 237 pounds) is tad undersized at linebacker but a good athlete for the position, boasting 4.63 speed. He headed to the NFL as an early entrant despite suffering a season-ending knee injury, but perhaps the fact that he totaled 134 tackles in his final 15 games convinced him to do so. He'll try to stick as a backup.
