Panthers' Andre Smith: Won't play Sunday
Smith was ruled out for Sunday's game against Washington due to a hamstring injury, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
Smith was unable to practice this week after seeing his first game action of the season in Sunday's win over the Giants. The rookie seventh-round pick's absence shouldn't notably affect the Panthers' starting defense, but may require some shifts on special teams in his absence.
