Panthers' Andre Smith: Won't play Week 8
Smith (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Smith will miss his third straight game due to a lingering hamstring injury. The rookie is expected to take most of his snaps on special teams when healthy, so his absence is unlikely to have a large impact on Sunday's game against Baltimore.
