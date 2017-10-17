Panthers' Andrew Gachkar: Signs with Panthers
Gachkar signed with the Panthers on Tuesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
With Luke Kuechly in concussion protocol, Gachkar will add some depth to the Panthers' linebacking unit. He's expected to primarily fill a role on special teams while David Mayo takes on more snaps in Kuechly's absence.
