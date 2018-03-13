Norwell intends to sign a five-year, $66.5 million contract with the Jaguars when free agency opens Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Only 26 years old and widely regarded as one of the elite guards in the league, Norwell becomes the highest paid player at his position by a comfortable margin, both in terms of average annual value ($13.3 million) and guaranteed money (reportedly $30 million). This is excellent news for Leonard Fournette, the clear centerpiece of Jacksonville's run-first offense.