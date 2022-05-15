Parchment signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent, Darin Gantt of the teams official site reports.

Parchment finished his college career at Florida State after transferring from Kansas. In his final season of college football, he caught 24 balls for 363 yards and two touchdowns. A drop-off from his junior year performance at Kansas, where he totaled 65 catches for 831 yards and seven touchdowns. Parchment is one of multiple undrafted free agents looking to earn a shot on the Panthers roster.