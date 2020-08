Vollert (knee) signed with the Panthers on Sunday, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.

Vollert was an undrafted free agent out of Weber State in 2018. He didn't play an NFL snap in his rookie year, and he tore his ACL in August of 2019. The 25-year-old tight end is back to full health, however, so he'll seek a spot on the final roster. It'll be a tough battle, as the team currently has six tight ends under contract.