Dalton (thumb) is listed as active Sunday at Green Bay, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Dalton earned a spot start in place of Bryce Young (ankle) last Sunday against the Bills in which he completed 16 of 24 passes for 175 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in a 40-9 loss. After Dalton missed Wednesday's practice due to injury, the nature of the issue was revealed to be a broken right thumb, which limited him Thursday and Friday and left him questionable for Week 9 action. With Bryce Young back in the No. 1 job Sunday, Dalton will return to his normal backup gig, while fellow signal-caller Mike White (coach's decision) is inactive.