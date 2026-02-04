Panthers' Andy Dalton: Attempts 37 passes in 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dalton completed 25 of 37 passes for 293 yards, one touchdown and one interception across four regular-season appearances during the 2025 season.
Dalton made one start in place of an injured Bryce Young in Week 8 against the Bills but guided the offense to just nine points in a 40-9 blowout loss. Dalton will turn 39 years old later this year and is under contract through the 2026 campaign at a reasonable $3.9 million salary. He should be back as Young's backup next season.
