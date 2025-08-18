Dalton (elbow) is day-to-day as he deals with a muscle strain in his elbow area, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Dalton was originally diagnosed with an elbow sprain Saturday, but the injury has been clarified as more of a muscle strain, which has left the quarterback dealing with soreness. Dalton threw in individual drills Monday and isn't expected to miss significant time, though it remains to be seen if he heals in time to play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Steelers.