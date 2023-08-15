Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown said Tuesday that Dalton is dealing with back tightness, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Dalton's back issue doesn't currently sound like it could impact his Week 1 availability, but the veteran backup's status should still be monitored. No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young is locked in as the Panthers' starter, but Dalton remains one of the league's most experienced backups and should be key as a mentor for the rookie. As long as Dalton is sidelined, 2022 third-round pick Matt Corral will figure to see increased reps behind Young.