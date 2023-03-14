The Panthers agreed to terms with Dalton on a two-year, $10 million contract, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
The deal contains $8 million guaranteed. The Panthers will be 35-year-old Dalton's fifth different team in the last five years after spending nine seasons with the Bengals. Dalton started 14 games for the Saints last season, completing 66.7 percent of his passes for 2,871 yards, 18 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. In Carolina, he'll be the presumed backup to whichever quarterback the Panthers select with the No. 1 overall pick next month.
