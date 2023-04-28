With Panthers having chosen Bryce Young with the top overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Dalton is expected to serve as the rookie's backup this coming season, Joseph Person of The Athletic reports.

Dalton, who signed a two-year deal with the team in March, brings plenty of NFL starting experience to the table, but given the Panthers' significant investment in trading up to land Young, the 35-year-old seems destined to work in a reserve role in 2023, while mentoring the team's young signal-caller. If the 5-foot-10, 204-pound Young struggles at all out of the gate or suffers any injuries, Dalton provides the franchise with a reliable insurance policy, but for now the 2011 second-rounder, who started 14 games for the Saints in 2022, is off the fantasy re-draft radar.