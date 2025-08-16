Dalton will not return to Saturday's preseason game against the Texans due to a right elbow injury, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

Dalton entered Saturday's contest after Bryce Young started the first drive, but the veteran quarterback has now exited for the day after taking a hit from Houston defensive end Danielle Hunter, per Joe Person of The Athletic. Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports that Dalton appears in high spirits on the sideline, though, an indication that the elbow injury is something he could play through were this a regular-season affair, rather than a preseason matchup. Jack Plummer will close things out for the Panthers under center.