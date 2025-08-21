Dalton (elbow) isn't in line to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Steelers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Dalton injured his right elbow last Saturday versus the Texans and eventually was diagnosed with a muscle strain in his elbow area. Carolina already wasn't playing its starters in the exhibition finale, but a number of key reserves like Dalton also won't be available. He'll now focus his attention to getting healthy for a Week 1 road matchup with the Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 7, while Jack Plummer and Bryce Perkins will direct this offense Thursday with Bryce Young also in street clothes.