Dalton led the starting offense in Wednesday's practice with Bryce Young unavailable due to an ankle injury, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Young wasn't removed from Monday's 20-17 loss to the Saints -- apart from one short-yardage snap Dalton took -- but the rookie apparently injured his ankle at some point and now is on a short week ahead of Sunday's game in Seattle. It might help the Carolina pass catchers if Dalton ends up under center for a week or two, as Young ranks last among qualified passers with 4.2 YPA and is bottom five in a slew of other stats.