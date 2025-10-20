Dalton is expected to start Sunday's game against the Bills, and potentially longer, after Bryce Young suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 7, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Dalton closed out Carolina's 13-6 win over the Jets after Young's fourth-quarter departure, completing four of seven pass attempts for 60 yards. The veteran also rushed twice for minus-2 yards. Last season, Dalton logged a five-game stretch under center from Weeks 3 through 7, a span in which he completed 66.7 percent of his pass attempts for 989 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions. The presence of new No. 1 receiver Tetairoa McMillan alongside second-year pro Xavier Legette could allow Dalton to improve upon those numbers during his 2025 starting stint. Pelissero reports that the Panthers are optimistic Young could miss as little as one contest, though high-ankle sprains typically carry a 2-4 week recovery timeline.