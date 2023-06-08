Head coach Frank Reich told reporters Thursday that Dalton is working primarily with the second team with Bryce Young being elevated to the starting quarterback spot, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Dalton was listed as the starting quarterback during voluntary offseason workouts and began each drill with the first unit. The plan was always for Young to assume the starting role and Reich noted that he didn't tell Young he was the starter until the end of last week. Dalton will assume the backup role and work primarily with the second team during next week's three-day mandatory camp. Dalton was brought in by the Panthers in March after starting in 14 games for the Saints last season and he will continue to serve as a veteran mentor for Young.