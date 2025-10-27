Dalton completed 16 of 24 passes for 175 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while adding two rushes for one yard in the Panthers' 40-9 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

The veteran signal-caller drew the start for Bryce Young (ankle) and had about as sluggish a day as his numbers imply. Dalton did put together a deceptively efficient stat line, as his completions generally didn't lead to any points and he also took a whopping seven sacks. Dalton displayed strong chemistry with top receiver Tetairoa McMillan (7-99-0 line on 10 targets), but he didn't lead the Panthers into the end zone until the game was well out of hand. Young's ankle injury could take multiple weeks to heal, so despite the uninspiring effort Sunday, Dalton could well be back under center for a tough Week 9 road matchup against the Packers.