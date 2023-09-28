With Bryce Young (ankle) set to return for Sunday's Week 4 game against the Vikings, Dalton is expected to return to No. 2 duties, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Young was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, putting him on track for Week 4. In his absence against the Seahawks, Dalton completed 34 of 58 passes for 361 yards and two touchdowns, adding two carries for 11 yards. Dalton remains one of the top backups in the league.