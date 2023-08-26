Dalton (back) completed six of his 11 pass attempts for 61 yards and an interception in Friday's 26-17 preseason loss to the Lions.

Dalton had missed over a week of practice due to a back injury, but it never seemed particularly serious. The veteran is expected to to be the backup to 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young after the Panthers announced the rookie would operate as the team's starter all the way back in July. 2022 third-round pick Matt Corral will likely operate as the team's No. 3 quarterback in the event he's on the 53-man roster to start the season.